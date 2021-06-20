Kolkata Jun 20 (PTI) The Direct Taxes Professionals Associations (DTPA) claimed that many tax professionals are facing numerous problems or teething issues in the revamped Income Tax portal which was launched recently.

The DTPA in a letter to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman claimed about 40 problems in the new income tax portal for filing of returns.

The DTPA has also urged the Finance Minister to extend by two months date for payment of tax under Vivad Se Vishwas Scheme as also date for furnishing TDS/ TCS statements and for other compliance which are due by June 30 as offices are non- functional in most states due to COVID-19 pandemic.

DTPA Representation Committee chairman Narayan Jain said, "No option for Vivad Se Vishwas Scheme (VSV) altogether despite the scheme is still on for payments, unable to file TDS /TCS statements, form 10A for making application for fresh registration of societies and trusts etc, under Sec 12AB and 80G not also available in this portal while its last date is June 30."

He told PTI that "IT acknowledgements and Intimation under Sec 143(1) cannot be downloaded, DIN Number is not getting auto-populated, IT payment challan numbers not getting validated, digital signature certificate not getting registered or updated, new incorporated companies or firms are not able to get registered, e-proceedings tab not working".

DTPA president NK Goyal said that many taxpayers have got notices from National Faceless Assessment Officers and Faceless CIT (Appeal) but taxpayers are unable to comply in the absence of e-proceeding tab in the portal.

Taxpayers are also unable to file Income Tax Returns for AY 2020-21 and of earlier years as there is no facility or options even for furnishing income tax return under Sec 148 or making application against issuance of notices u/s 148, Goyal claimed.

Professional urged the government to resolve these issues immediately as the date for compliance is approaching.

The income tax department on June 7 launched a new portal e-filing 2.0, which will make online filing of returns and tax payment easier.

The new portal -- www.incometax.gov.in -- replaces the 'http://incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in' site, and can be accessed by taxpayers in various regional languages.

