New Delhi, April 3: Delhi University's Zakir Husain college has issued a notice asking faculty members of Science and Psychology departments to deposit Rs 500 for a science festival, a move that has drawn flak from a section of teachers. Zakir Husain Delhi College Principal Narendra Singh, however, told PTI on Wednesday that it's a registration fee for teachers and it's not mandatory for them to pay it.

In a notice dated April 1, the college administration informed the teachers that the cost incurred on the festival will be covered using departmental funds and the registration fees for the event. "This is for the information of all Science departments and Department of Psychology that a Science Festival is being organised by the college on 4th and 5th April 2024. The budget incurred in this festival will be covered from the departmental fund and registration fee. PM Modi Interacting With DU Students Video: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Interacts With Students of Delhi University Ahead of Centenary Celebrations (Watch Video)

"Therefore, all the faculty members are requested to deposit an amount of Rs 500 with the teachers listed below. The concerned teachers will deposit this amount with the cashier of the college," the notice read. The college also asked students to deposit Rs 250 as registration fees. A section of teachers criticised the move, saying the college administration should not turn the faculty members and students into "funding agencies" to organise such events.

Democratic Teachers Front (DTF) secretary Abha Dev Habib told PTI that charges for such events are already included in students' fees. "Educational institutions are facing funding cuts but they cannot turn students and teachers into a funding agency for such events or development work," she said. In a post on Facebook, Habib also slammed Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA) president A K Bhagi for agreeing to attend the event as the chief guest. Delhi: Jamia Millia Islamia University to Remain Closed for Half-Day on January 22 for Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony in Ayodhya

Reacting to the criticism, Zakir Husain Delhi College Principal Narendra Singh said most programmes have such fees. "It is simply a registration fee that the teachers have been requested to deposit. It's not mandatory for them to do so. Most programmes have such entry fees. We have also asked students to deposit Rs 250 as registration fees for the event," he said. Nobody will be barred from attending the event if they don't deposit the registration fees, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)