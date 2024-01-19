On the occasion of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony on January 22, Jamia Millia Islamia University will remain closed for half day (till 2:30 pm) in Delhi. According to the circular issued by the university in this regard, the already scheduled examinations and meetings will be held as usual. For the unversed, the inauguration ceremony of the newly constructed Ram Temple will be held in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya district on January 22. Various state governments have already declared holiday or half-day for school and colleges in their respective states for January 22. Maharashtra Holiday on January 22: Schools, Colleges and Government Offices to Remain Closed as State Declares Public Holiday for Ram Temple Inauguration in Ayodhya.

Jamia Millia Islamia University to Remain Closed for Half-Day on January 22

Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia University to remain closed for half day (till 2:30 pm) on 22nd January on account of Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya. pic.twitter.com/orBqxSGMd4 — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)