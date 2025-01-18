New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) Kolkata-based electric scooters maker Motovolt Mobility on Saturday said it is targeting to increase production capacity to 5 lakh in the next two years.

At present, the capacity is 60,000 units per year, Motovolt Founder and CEO Tushar Choudhary said.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for January 18, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

He also said the company is looking to double its dealership points to 200 this year.

The company has unveiled new vehicles, including Hyper One, a pedal motorbike, at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 here. The expo is scheduled for January 17-22 in Delhi and Greater Noida.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, January 18 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Choudhary said that till date over 25,000 vehicles have been deployed.

The firm is betting big on sales of its e-scooters.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)