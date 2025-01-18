Mumbai, January 18: The Shillong Teer Results of games such as Shillong Morning Teer, Khanapara Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai will be announced after Round 1 and Round 2 of all Teer games are completed today, January 18. A total of eight Teer games are played twice from Monday to Saturday, with Sunday being a holiday. Participants who are taking part in the speculative lottery game can check the Shillong Teer Result of January 18 on websites, including meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in. They can also know the winning numbers in the Shillong Teer Result Chart below.

Played at Meghalaya's Shillong Polo Stadium, the Shillong Teer games attract people from all walks of life and even from nearby areas. Lottery players look forward to placing bets and winning varying amounts as the Shillong Teer games continue to gain popularity among the masses. The eight Teer games are Shillong Teer, Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, Juwai Morning Teer, Juwai Night Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. Shillong Teer Results Today, January 17 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on January 18, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

The results of the Shillong Teer, a local sport of the Khasi tribe, are updated twice a day, as two rounds are played in each game. Displaying a perfect blend of skill and tradition, the Shillong Teer games are deeply rooted in the culture of Meghalaya. A few of the Teer games are named after local places such as Shillong, Khanapara, Ladrymbai, etc. The Shillong Teer Results can be checked on the portals mentioned above or in the Shillong Teer Result Chart of January 18 below. What Is Satta Matka or Matka King? How Is Satta Matka Betting Game Played?

Shillong Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round - 39

Second Round -

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round - 26

Second Round -

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round -

Second Round -

All About Shillong Teer?

An archery-type competition, the Shillong Teer games require players to place bets while choosing numbers between 0 and 99. The Teer game involves local archers shooting arrows at designated targets in Round 1 and Round 2 with only the last two digits of all arrows that hit the target picked as winning numbers. While the eight Teer games help archers practice archery and sharpen their skills, it also allows participants to win prizes while making them learn the nitty-grities of lotteries.

