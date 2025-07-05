Shimla, Jul 5 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh government has been formulating policies with environmental protection in mind, and promotion of e-vehicles and green hydrogen is the need of the hour, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Saturday.

Flagging off 20 e-taxis from Himachal Pradesh Secretariat under the Rajiv Gandhi Swarozgar Start-up Yojana (RGSSY), he said that today, "we are witnessing the adverse effects of climate change and it is imperative for us to have policies that prioritise environmental conservation".

Under the scheme, the state government provides a 50 per cent subsidy to youth to purchase e-taxis. And so far, Rs 4.22 crore have been disbursed to 59 eligible youth, and a subsidy to 61 more beneficiaries would be released shortly, a statement issued here said.

The chief minister said this would not only provide gainful employment to youth, but also ensure assured income for a period of five years by attaching them with government offices and a provision of extension for two years.

He said this would also go a long way in reducing the financial burden of the state.

Sukhu said radical reforms in various government departments have started yielding results, and the state has climbed from 21st to 5th rank nationwide in providing quality education.

