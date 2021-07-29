New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) Easy, a mortgage-tech startup, on Thursday said it has raised USD 15 million (about Rs 111.4 crore) in funding, led by Xponentia Capital Partners.

The series A round also saw participation from existing investors - Harbourfront Capital, Finsight VC, RaSa Future Fund, Navida Capital AB, Helena Wasserman Eriksson, and Integra Software, a statement said.

Founded in August 2018 by Rohit Chokhani, Easy had earlier raised an undisclosed amount from Harbourfront Capital in August 2019.

Easy aims to achieve USD 150 million assets under management (AUM) over the next 24 months and will expand its network to more than 100 locations across the country, the statement said.

Easy is a mortgage-tech company that operates across geographies in a phygital model and provides instant decisioning on home loans.

The startup noted mortgage-tech has been an emerging segment in the US with several unicorns, and this market is at a nascent stage in India, thus providing Easy with a first-mover advantage.

"...we use data to understand our customers better. We have developed an in-house property intelligence tech combined with credit tech we are able to deliver a seamless consumer experience within minutes and not days. We have seen our fastest client from origination to moving-in the property in two days,” Easy founder and Director Rohit Chokhani said.

