New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) Mallika Preman, a private school principal in Delhi, believes that with technological advancements, students must adapt to modern learning methods. However, she discourages complete reliance on tools such as AI, instead guiding her students on how to leverage them to improve creativity.

Preman, the principal of Tagore International School in Greater Kailash, believes AI can be integrated into learning without hampering the students' originality.

"As technology advances, students must adapt to modern learning methods. We don't encourage complete reliance on AI but guide the students on how to use these tools to improve their understanding of different formats and skills," she says.

AI can either be a boon or a bane, depending on how it is used, according to several educators.

It can be highly beneficial if students use it to develop new skills but over-reliance can become a disadvantage, according to three private school principals PTI spoke to.

Amid fears that over-reliance on AI can limit students' creativity, several private schools in Delhi have begun using software to detect AI-generated assignments.

Sudha Acharya, the principal of ITL International School in Dwarka, says, "We use various software to detect if students have used AI to finish their assignments."

She fears that AI tools might stunt students' creativity, leading to her school implementing strict guidelines. "If any student is found using AI tools to complete internal assessments, they receive zero marks."

The Sovereign School in Rohini is also taking action against students using AI to complete their assignments.

According to school chairman RN Jindal, "Teachers have been instructed to identify AI-generated work and, if necessary, ask the students to redo their work in school."

"We do not recommend the use of AI tools for students. However, if future curricula changes necessitate their inclusion, we may reconsider our stance," he adds.

Delhi Private Teachers' Association chairperson MS Rawat laid stress on the importance of AI literacy for both students and educators.

"As the current generation moves towards new technologies, they must understand both the uses and consequences of AI," according to Rawat.

"Even teachers use AI tools to brainstorm creative ideas for cultural festivals, games and other school programmes," he adds.

Last year, the Union Cabinet approved the IndiaAI Mission, with an outlay of Rs 10,372 crore for five years. The approved corpus will be used to create a large computing infrastructure.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday took part in the AI Action Summit in Paris, describing it as a commendable effort to bring together world leaders, policy makers, thinkers, innovators and youngsters to have meaningful conversations around AI.

Reposting Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai's post on their meeting in Paris, the prime minister said on Wednesday, "India is making remarkable strides in AI, leveraging it for public good. We urge the world to come and invest in our nation and bet on our Yuva Shakti."

