New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) State-owned EESL is targeting installation of 1.6 crore smart LED streetlights across the nation by 2024 under a tie-up with the MSME ministry.

The LEDs will be installed under the company's ongoing Street Lighting National Programme (SLNP), EESL said in a statement.

Around 1.2 crore LED streetlights have already been installed across the country under the initiative.

On January 5, 2015, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched SLNP to replace conventional streetlights with smart and energy efficient LED streetlights across India. The initiative was primarily rolled out in municipalities, Urban Local Bodies (ULBs).

EESL has joined hands with Ministry of MSME and is targeting to install 1.6 crore of smart LED streetlights across the nation by 2024, it said.

EESL has so far installed 1.2 crore LED streetlights across the country, resulting in around 7.8 billion units of annual electricity saving and annual reduction of 5.3 million tonne CO2, the company said.

Arun Kumar Mishra, Chief Executive Officer, EESL said SLNP has not only reduced emissions and enabled sustainable development, but has also transformed public lighting systems across the country.

"However, still much needs to be done, and I firmly believe that the programme will revamp illumination and energy efficiency even more in the coming years," he added.

EESL, under the administration of Ministry of Power, is working towards mainstreaming energy efficiency and is implementing the world's largest energy efficiency portfolio in the country.

It has distributed over 36 crore LED bulbs and retrofitted over 1.22 crore smart LED streetlights across India through self-sustaining commercial models.

