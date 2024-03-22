New Delhi, Mar 22 (PTI) Eicher Motors on Friday said it has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary in the Netherlands to enhance the availability of various articles like spares, apparel and motorcycle accessories in Europe.

Royal Enfield Europe BV is being set up with a view to enhance the non-motorcycle supply chain for all of Europe, Eicher Motors said in a regulatory filing.

Royal Enfield is a unit of Eicher Motors.

The new entity would also augment quicker and easier availability of non-motorcycle products such as spares, apparel and motorcycle accessories, it added.

Eicher Motors said it has subscribed to the entire equity share capital of Royal Enfield Europe BV.

