New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) Eight of the 10 most valued companies together added a whopping Rs 2,34,161.58 crore in market valuation last week, with RIL, Infosys and TCS emerging as the lead gainers.

The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex last week zoomed 1,478.38 points or 2.47 per cent.

Also Read | Virat Kohli Steps Down As Test Skipper: BCCI Thanks Former Team India Captain for His Admirable Leadership.

The market valuation of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) jumped Rs 69,503.71 crore to reach Rs 17,17,265.94 crore.

Infosys added Rs 48,385.63 crore, taking its valuation to Rs 8,10,927.25 crore.

Also Read | Tecno Pova Neo To Be Launched in India on January 20, 2022; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications.

The market valuation of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) zoomed Rs 42,317.15 crore to Rs 14,68,245.97 crore.

HDFC's valuation surged Rs 21,125.41 crore to Rs 4,91,426.13 crore and that of ICICI Bank gained Rs 18,650.77 crore to reach Rs 5,69,511.37 crore.

The market capitalisation (m-cap) of State Bank of India (SBI) advanced by Rs 15,127.22 crore to Rs 4,53,593.38 crore and that of Bajaj Finance rallied by Rs 10,291.28 crore to Rs 4,72,686.80 crore.

Bharti Airtel's valuation jumped Rs 8,760.41 crore to stand at Rs 3,95,810.41 crore.

In contrast, the valuation of Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) declined by Rs 12,217.88 crore to Rs 5,55,560.85 crore.

HDFC Bank's valuation dipped by Rs 2,854.33 crore to Rs 8,56,439.28 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries Limited was leading the chart, followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever Limited, HDFC, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India and Bharti Airtel.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)