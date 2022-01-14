Tecno Mobile India is set to launch its new Pova Neo smartphone in the country next week. The Chinese smartphone brand took to Twitter to announce that the handset will be launched on January 20, 2022. The company dropped a teaser image on its social media account, revealing its launch date. The entry-level offering from the brand will come as a replacement for the Tecno Pova Neo. Moreover, it's worth noting that the phone recently made its debut in Nigeria. Tecno Pop 5 LTE With 8MP AI Dual-Rear Camera Launched in India at Rs 6,299.

Tecno Pova Neo (Photo Credits: Tecno Mobile India)

The key highlights of the Tecno Pova Neo are dual rear cameras, 120Hz display, MediaTek Helio G25 SoC, 6,000mAh battery and more. The prices and specifications of the India-spec Tecno Pova Neo are currently unknown. The Tecno Pova Neo, which is currently on sale in Nigeria, has a price tag of NGN 75,100 (around Rs 13,800). It comes in a single 4GB + 64GB storage configuration. We expect the India-spec variant to be priced in a similar range. Tecno offers the handset in three colours - Geek Blue, Obsidian, and Powehi (translated) colour options.

As far as specifications are concerned, Tecno Pova Neo sports a 6.8-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and has a resolution of 720×1640 pixels. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It runs on Android 11 with HiOS 7.6 on top.

For photography, the Tecno Pova Neo has a 13MP dual rear camera accompanied by a quad flash. It also gets an 8MP front snapper with dual flash housed under the hole-punch cutout of the display. It is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

