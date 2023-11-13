New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) A total of 39 mines will be put on sale in the eighth round of commercial coal mines auction, which will be launched on Wednesday, the government said on Monday.

Pursuant to the launch of the first tranche of commercial coal mine auction by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in June 2020, a total of 91 coal mines in seven tranches have been put on sale.

Also Read | Chandigarh Police Recruitment 2023: Vacancies Notified for 45 Constable Posts Under Sports Quota, Apply Online at chandigarhpolice.gov.in.

"A total of 35 coal mines will be offered in the upcoming round comprising 11 under the Coal Mines (Special Provisions) Act, 2015 and 24 under the MMDR Act 1957... Additionally, four coal mines are being offered under the second attempt of round seven of commercial coal auction," the coal ministry said in a statement.

The launch of the eighth round of commercial coal mining auctions is a significant step towards promoting private sector participation in the coal mining industry and increasing coal production, it said.

Also Read | Ryan Gosling Birthday: From The Notebook to La La Land - Top 15 Movies of Barbie's Ken You Must Definitely Watch!.

"The Ministry of Coal is gearing up for the launch of the eighth round of auctions for commercial coal mines on November 15, 2023 marking further significant leap in the Coal sector and taking a step forward, towards making India Atmanirbhar in coal," the ministry said.

Coal and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi will be the chief guest at the launch of the next round of auctions, as per the statement.

The Centre's progressive policies have amounted in faster allocation of mines to the private sector and the upcoming auctions is likely to have participation of more new players, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)