New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) Carbon credit developer and supplier EKI Energy Services on Wednesday reported narrowing of consolidated losses to Rs 6.63 crore in the March quarter, mainly on account of lower expenses.

It had posted a net loss of Rs 29.10 crore in the January-March period of the preceding 2023-24 fiscal year, the company said in an exchange filing.

The company's total income fell to Rs 22.24 crore from Rs 85.64 crore in the year-ago period.

EKI's expenses declined to Rs 29.33 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 114.73 crore a year ago.

