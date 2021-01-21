Balasore, January 21: An elderly couple was found dead near an embankment of a village pond in Odisha's Balasore district on Thursday, police said. The deceased persons were identified as Kanhu Mandal (78) and Basanti Mandal (72), the police said.

They were residents of Chaka Phlabani village under the jurisdiction of Bhograi police station. The police recovered the bodies and sent them for post-mortem examination and initiated a probe into the incident.

"The exact cause of the deaths can be ascertained only after a detailed inquiry and the forensic report", the police said.

