Noida, Jan 19 (PTI) An 80-year-old man died in Greater Noida allegedly after he was attacked by a 28-year-old man over a dispute, police said on Friday.

The elderly man and the attacker were known to each other but there was a rivalry between their families, they said.

Additional DCP Greater Noida Ashok Kumar Sharma said the incident took place in the Bilaspur area under Dankaur police station limits.

"Ali Mohammad, 80, and Wasim, 28, had an enmity from past. In 2022, an FIR was lodged against Ali Mohammad over a complaint by Wasim in connection with a dispute between them," Sharma said.

"On Friday, Wasim reached Ali Mohammad's house over the same issue and an argument broke out between them. During the heated argument, Wasim apparently lost his cool and hit Ali Mohammad using a blunt object," the police officer said.

The elderly man was rushed to a hospital but was declared dead by doctors on arrival, the Additional DCP said.

The police have received a complaint against Wasim from the family of Ali Mohammad and an FIR is being registered under relevant provisions of the law, Sharma said.

Police teams are carrying out searches and the accused would be arrested soon, the officer said, adding the body has been sent for post mortem.

