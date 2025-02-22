New Delhi, Feb 22 (PTI) A 65-year-old priest was charred in a fire that broke out at a temple in Rohini here on Saturday, police said.

According to police, the victim was identified as Pandit Banwari Lal Sharma. He was found trapped inside the premises and later succumbed to his injuries.

A PCR call reporting a fire at the Surya Mandir was received at Prem Nagar police station on Saturday, police said.

A police team rushed to the spot along with the fire department. Firefighters managed to control the blaze, but Sharma was found unconscious inside. He was immediately rushed to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Preliminary investigations suggest that an operational heater inside the room may have caused the fire. Authorities have recorded statements from four witnesses, including two of Sharma's family members, a neighbour and the caller who reported the fire. None of them raised any suspicion regarding the incident.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined. Police and forensic teams are examining the scene to rule out foul play.

"We are looking into all possible angles, but so far, there is no evidence of any external involvement," a senior officer said.

Further investigation is underway, police said.

