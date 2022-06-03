Coimbatore, Jun 3 (PTI) Elgi Equipments, one of the world's leading air compressor makers, will be among the top three manufacturers in the world by 2035, its Managing Director Jairam Varadaraj stated here on Friday.

The company, which started operations in 1992, was not at all among the top 100 manufacturers and rose to sixth position now with 50 per cent of revenue from India and 43 per cent from the European Union and the United States regions, he said.

With the global demand increasing, Elgi is likely to be among the three top manufacturers, Varadaraj told reporters on the sidelines of introducing energy efficient LD series two-stage direct drive, duplex compressors with controller at the ongoing expo INTEC 2022 here.

Replying to a specific question on India's contribution once the company becomes one of the top three firms across the world, he said it may be around 15 to 20 per cent. However, it could increase following India's economic growth trajectory, as was witnessed in neighbouring China, he added.

On the new product, Varadaraj said 10 HP and 15 HP duplex controller versions are future ready with three intelligent compressor modes that customers can select based on their compressed air demand and utilisation pattern.

