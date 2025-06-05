New Delhi, Jun 5 (PTI) Union Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister J P Nadda on Thursday directed officials to ensure adequate supply of crop nutrients to states for meeting the requirements of farmers during the kharif season.

He also stressed on taking strict action, in coordination with states, to curb hoarding, black marketing, and diversion of fertilisers for industrial use.

He chaired a high-level meeting with officials from the Department of Fertilisers to review the availability and distribution of fertilisers during the ongoing kharif season, an official statement said.

During the meeting, Nadda underscored the critical role of agriculture in ensuring food security for the nation. He highlighted the importance of ensuring the timely availability of essential nutrients to support crop productivity.

The minister was briefed on the current status of fertiliser supplies and preparations for kharif 2025.

Domestic production of fertilisers is maintained at optimum level, with DAP production reaching 3.84 lakh tonnes, highest in recent months.

To bridge the gap between demand and domestic supply, Indian fertiliser companies have secured tie-ups with prominent exporters of fertilisers viz. Saudi Arabia, Morocco, and Russia, ensuring steady imports throughout the year.

"The Union minister directed officials to ensure that fertilisers are made available promptly across all states to meet the requirements of farmers," the statement said.

In this regard, he emphasised the importance of close coordination with all stakeholders viz. state governments, fertiliser companies, railways and port authorities, among others.

Nadda also expressed concern over the growing reliance on chemical fertilisers, particularly urea.

In response, he reiterated the need to promote sustainable agricultural practices.

Furthermore, Nadda emphasised the need for coordinated action with state governments to address the issue of illegal diversion, hoarding, and black marketing of fertilisers.

He called for stringent measures to prevent these malpractices and ensure that fertilisers reach the intended recipients.

The meeting was attended by Rajat Kumar Mishra, Secretary, Department of Fertilizers, and other senior officials, including Anita Meshram, Additional Secretary; Aparna S Sharma, Additional Secretary; and Abhay Sharma, Director (Fertiliser Movement).

