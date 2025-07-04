Lucknow, Jul 4 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday called on Provincial Civil Services' (PCS) trainee officers to ensure quick resolution of public grievances and to be sensitive towards the poor and weaker sections of society, an official statement said.

Adityanath said this during an interaction with seven trainee officers from the 2022 PCS batch and 38 from the 2023 batch, according to the statement.

The chief minister told the trainees that becoming an essential part of the administration of a large state like Uttar Pradesh presents significant challenges, which will enhance their personalities.

"Having the opportunity to serve such a state is not only a matter of pride, but it is also a means to thoroughly examine and refine your personality and attitude. After training, the behaviour, attitude, and work style of the initial 5-6 years determine the direction of the next three to four decades," he said.

He asked the trainee officers to make dialogue, positivity and sensitivity a part of their work culture.

"Give priority to public engagement and merit in decisions. As an officer, you should behave sensitively towards the poor and weaker sections," he said.

Drawing the attention of the trainee officers to issues such as land disputes, measurement and fencing, Adityanath said delays in these areas cause disappointment among the public. There should be special sensitivity towards these issues.

"Providing quick justice to the people should be a part of your working style. Lakhs of revenue cases are pending. People can get relief from your decisions," he said.

He asked the trainee officers to prioritise public interest, honesty and impartiality in the decision-making process.

"Earning the trust of the public in the administrative service is the biggest capital. This not only increases your efficiency, but also improves the system," he added.

The CM expressed confidence that the energy, innovation and dedication of these trainee officers will give a new momentum and direction to the state's administrative system.

"Your contribution will affect both the policy of the state and the destiny of the people in the coming times. Work with full dedication and transparency," he said.

Several senior officers, including Uttar Pradesh Academy of Administration and Management Director Venkateshwar Lu and Additional Director Sunil Kumar Chaudhary, were also present on the occasion, the statement said.

