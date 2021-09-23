New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) GIS solutions provider Esri India expects its cloud-based mapping solution Site Scan for ArcGIS to contribute 15-20 per cent to its overall business in the next calendar year, due to increased usage of drones in several projects.

Esri India Managing Director Agendra Kumar said government schemes like Svamitva, smart city programme, Bharatmala project, interlinking of rivers, National Mission for Clean Ganga and various other infrastructure development projects are driving demand for Geographic Information System (GIS) softwares.

Also Read | Twitter To Fix Disappearing Tweets Issue Soon: Report.

"From Site Scan perspective, we are launching mid-way in the year. I expect for the next full year, somewhere around 15 to 20 per cent of India revenue will come from SiteScan," Kumar said.

SiteScan for ArcGIS solution can be used for planning to map and collect data through drones.

Also Read | Planning To Invest? Expert Amne Suedi Guides Investment In Africa.

Kumar said that with the government looking to promote drones and the recent announcement of the production-linked incentive scheme, the drone ecosystem is expected to grow.

"The Svamitva scheme on a pan-India basis has potential to generate Rs 1,000 crore revenue for drone mapping," he said.

The Svamitva scheme aims to establish ownership of property in rural inhabited areas, by mapping land parcels using drone technology and providing 'Record of Rights' to village household owners with the issuance of legal ownership cards.

Esri India claims that 90 per cent of its clients are from the government sector, and it contributes 70 per cent to overall India business.

Kumar said that even during the pandemic, the company's business grew; and with the situation easing, it is picking up further.

"Our solutions were used to map COVID-19 zones during the pandemic. There was no reduction in spending from the government and even from private players last year.

"After a slight dip in spending during April and May when the pandemic was at the peak, business is getting back to normal," Kumar said. HRS hrs

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)