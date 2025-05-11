Gopeshwar, May 11 (PTI) A one-day Ethical Bird Watching Conclave was organised in the Mandal Valley, a hotspot of birds and the birthplace of the Chipko movement, in ttarakhand's Chamoli on the occasion of Himalayan Bird Count Day.

Selected school students, bird watchers, bird-watching guides, environmental activists and forest officials participated in the conclave organised in Gharsari adjoining the Kedarnath Musk Deer Sanctuary.

Dr Dhananjay Mohan, head of the Uttarakhand Forest Department, called upon the people present in the conclave to adopt ethical bird-watching in their lives. He said that people's inclination towards bird-watching is increasing and employment opportunities for the local youths are improving in this field.

Dr Mohan said that Uttarakhand is rich in diversity of forests and wildlife and more than half of the bird species found in the entire country are in Uttarakhand.

