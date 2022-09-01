New Delhi, Sep 1 (PTI) Mobile device maker HMD Global, which sells Nokia brand phones, on Thursday said the company is very excited about the prospect of 5G rollout in India and is closely working with Reliance Jio.

On its strategy for India's 5G market, HMD Global CEO Florian Seiche said the company has added Nokia X30 5G and Nokia G60 5G devices to its portfolio for 5G services and these devices are the best from Nokia's stable.

"We believe X30 imaging experience is the best we have ever created in a Nokia smartphone. Even the G60 device has a fantastic imaging experience at the mid-range price point.

"We are also excited about the introduction of 5G in India. For sure, as in other parts of the world you have seen us launching dedicated devices in the US last year, we are very excited about the prospect of 5G roll out in India," Seiche said during a virtual roundtable.

The company claims Nokia X30 5G to be the most eco-friendly smartphone yet, which is made with 100 per cent recycled aluminium and 65 per cent recycled plastic.

Reliance Jio has said that it will roll out 5G services in key cities, including the four metros - Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai, before Diwali and gradually scale it across India by December 2023.

HMD Global India and Middle East-North Africa Vice President Sanmeet Kochhar said the company is working closely with Reliance Jio on 5G technology.

"We very closely work with Reliance Jio. We already (have)...6 devices, which have been jointly rolled out with the telco bundle. We work very closely with Reliance Jio for the joint proposition with our fans," Kochhar said.

HMD Global, Global Head of Product Marketing Adam Ferguson said that the company is also bullish on the tablet business.

He also said that while the tablet market may take a slight downturn after the pandemic, the company still sees huge potential in the growth of the tablet business.

