Kolkata, May 13 (PTI) Exide Industries on Tuesday said it is targeting a revenue of Rs 20,000 crore over the next two to three years, banking on steady growth in its lead-acid battery business.

The company recorded a revenue of Rs 16,588 crore in FY'25.

The battery maker also plans to invest Rs 1,600-1,700 crore in the current fiscal, covering both lithium-ion cell manufacturing and the lead-acid segment, an official said.

"Our business outlook remains strong. Over the next two to three years, revenue will touch Rs 20,000 crore from the current level of around Rs 16,500 crore," Exide MD & CEO Avik Roy said.

The projection is primarily based on the lead-acid battery business and does not include estimates from its upcoming lithium-ion cell manufacturing facility, which is expected to be operational in FY'26, he said.

"Cell manufacturing is a strategic foray, given the immense potential of EVs in the country, but we do not want to make revenue guess at this stage as they will depend on market adoption," Roy said.

The company expressed confidence in improved margins and cash flow going forward, after facing pressure in the March 2025 quarter due to high input costs.

Antimony, a key raw material, witnessed an unprecedented price surge over the past year, impacting profitability, the company official said.

"Although we implemented a price hike of about 5 per cent to pass on the cost, there was a lag between cost escalation and pricing action. That created a hurdle, but things are now stabilising," he added.

