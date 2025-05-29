Jaipur, May 29 (PTI) Defence veterans, diplomats, and academicians came together for a dialogue on terrorism, national security, and civic responsibility at an event organised in Rajasthan's Jaipur on Thursday.

The 'Dialogue of Defence Experts in the Context of Operation Sindoor' was hosted by Vishwam, a geopolitical and diplomatic forum, to discuss India's evolving security challenges.

Vishwam founder Vikrant Singh emphasised the need to instill patriotism and national awareness among the youth.

"It is essential to provide a deeper understanding of threats to the nation and the role of citizens in preserving democratic and sovereign values," Singh said.

Former Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer Gauri Shankar Gupta highlighted the role of Pakistan-backed terrorism and its international network.

"India will now treat any terrorist attack as an act of war and will respond with decisive force," he said.

Retired Colonel Rajesh outlined a long-term security strategy, advocating for the global isolation of Pakistan.

An Indian Air Force veteran stressed the importance of constructive youth engagement and renewed focus on nationalist education in India.

