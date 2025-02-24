New Delhi, Feb 24 (PTI) Policymakers, industry leaders, researchers and other experts on Monday came together for a global conference on carbon markets, which seeks to explore ways to tackle climate change and ensure a sustainable future.

Union Minister for Power and Housing & Urban Affairs Manohar Lal inaugurated the conference -- Prakriti 2025 (Promoting Resilience, Awareness, Knowledge, and Resources for Integrating Transformational Initiatives).

Also Read | News Headlines for School Assembly Today, 25 February 2025: Check Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories" is locked News Headlines for School Assembly Today, 22 February 2025: Check Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories.

The two-day event seeks to provide a platform for national and international experts, policymakers, industry leaders, researchers, and practitioners to engage in discussions and exchange ideas on the global carbon market's current trends, challenges, and future directions, the power ministry said in a statement.

The International Conference on Carbon Markets - PRAKRITI 2025, organized by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) under the Ministry of Power, brought together global leaders and experts from various sectors to discuss and explore innovative approaches in addressing climate change through carbon markets, the ministry said.

Also Read | What Is Online Insurance Scam? Know How To Stay Safe as Mumbai Woman Loses INR 1 Lakh to Fraudster Posing As SBI Life Official.

Addressing the event, the minister shared the government's vision on the critical role of carbon markets in tackling climate change. He emphasised the importance of transitioning to renewable energy (RE) to reduce dependence on fossil fuels and achieve emissions targets, the statement said.

He underscored the need for climate policies that ensure real, verifiable, and fraud-proof carbon reductions, making India's sustainability transition both ambitious and achievable.

On Day 2 on Tuesday, the event will have plenary sessions focusing on private sector perspectives on the Indian carbon market, incentivising renewable energy developers through carbon markets, and a thematic track on the role of ecosystem-based interventions in achieving net zero goals, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)