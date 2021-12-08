Jammu, Dec 8 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday impressed upon the Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) and the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) to explore all possibilities for facilitating the skill development of the youth of the Union territory.

He assured every assistance from the UT administration in their efforts.

The lieutenant governor was speaking with Chintan Vaishnav, mission director of AIM and additional secretary of NITI Aayog; and Deepak Wasan, executive director of National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (Srinagar/Jammu), who called on him at the Raj Bhavan here, according to an official spokesperson.

He said the mission director of AIM apprised Sinha of various aspects of the mission, which is a flagship initiative of the NITI Aayog.

He informed that the mission aims to inculcate innovation and entrepreneurship skills in the youth across India with various initiatives under the mission including the Atal Tinkering Lab programme meant for 6th to 12th grade school children to foster curiosity, creativity and imagination in young minds.

Wasan also met Sinha and discussed introducing various skill-based courses of NIELIT in the curriculum of the J&K Board of School Education, and the Universities in J&K.

He gave a brief on the courses that can be opted by the students right from 6th standard till graduation, the spokesman said.

The lieutenant governor, while interacting with the mission director of AIM and the executive director of NIELIT, impressed upon them to explore all possibilities for facilitating the skill development of the youth of J&K and assured them of every assistance from the UT administration in their efforts.

Later, District Development Council (DDC) Chairperson, Ramban, Shamshad Shan also called on the lieutenant governor and put forth various issues pertaining to health and education sectors, besides other issues of the public importance of the Ramban district.

Similarly, a delegation of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Jammu, led by its President Arun Gupta, also met the lieutenant governor. It submitted a memorandum apprising Gupta of issues related to the creation of new commercial and residential sites by the Jammu Development Authority, an extension of expired lease deeds for some allottees in vegetable and fruit mandi, Narwal, besides other issues of business community and industrialists, the spokesman said.

Sinha listened to the issues and demands presented by the delegations and assured them of redressal of all genuine issues and concerns.

Meanwhile, Sanjeev Jain, vice-chancellor of the Central University of Jammu, called on Sinha and apprised him of the functioning of the University.

The lieutenant governor asked the vice-chancellor to maintain the high standards of academic achievements, co-curriculum activities, and administrative functioning of the Central University. HRS hrs

