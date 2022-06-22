Chennai, Jun 22 (PTI) Exterro Inc, a preferred provider of legal governance, risk and compliance (GRC) on Wednesday announced key appointments it has made in the leadership team.

Debora Jones has joined the firm as chief operating officer while Kavitha Thangasami was promoted to the role of chief research and development officer.

As Chief Operating Officer, Jones would be a key member of the management team, responsible for overseeing the company's client operations.

Prior to taking up the new role, Jones spent 13 years at Lighthouse Global, which is a leader in technology-enabled e-discovery, a company statement said.

Thangasami had served as Vice President-Talent Management and Chief Data Scientist, has been promoted as Chief Research and Development Officer where she would oversee the company's research and development operations.

With more than a decade of applied research experience in distributed data sciences and doctoral degrees in computer science and engineering, Thangasami would direct Exterro's Big Data Strategy along with development of next generation predictive and prescriptive analytics tools.

