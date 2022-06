Mangaluru, Jun 29 (PTI) A 25-year-old man from Udupi, who tried to fleece his parents by enacting an abduction drama, has finally landed in prison.

Also Read | E-Commerce Platforms Not Publishing Negative Reviews in India: Report.

Police sources said the youth, Varun Nayak, who was addicted to gambling was enjoying himself in Goa with friends when they hatched a plan for the kidnap drama.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Unlikely To Come With Under-Display Camera Technology.

Nayak called his parents on the mobile phone of his friends and told them that he had been kidnapped by strangers and that they were demanding Rs 5 lakh as ransom.

The concerned parents lodged a complaint at the Udupi town police station. During investigation, the police got the information that the mobile phone of the location of the youth was in Goa and sent a team to the city.

The youth was picked up from a casino in the middle of Mandovi river where he was enjoying with friends.

Nayak was brought back to Udupi on Tuesday and during interrogation, he admitted that he had cooked up the story to get money from his parents.

Sources said he had earlier discontinued his studies half-way and was unemployed. The youth, who was produced before the local court, was remanded to judicial custody.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)