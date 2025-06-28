Jaipur, Jun 28 (PTI) A family of four, including a girl, were killed when their car rammed into a truck in Rajasthan's Dausa district, police said on Saturday.

Police said the truck stopped suddenly on a highway late on Friday night, and the Haryana-registered car, following closely, collided with it, they said.

"All four persons died on the spot. The bodies have been shifted to the mortuary of the district hospital," the police said.

The deceased were identified as Rajbala (60), Pramila (40), her son Deepanshu (20) and daughter Sakshi (16).

They were going to Mehandipur Balaji temple in Dausa from Rohtak, Haryana. They left their home in Rohtak on Friday morning. The rest of their family members were in two other cars and were moving ahead.

The car was being driven by Deepanshu, the police added.

