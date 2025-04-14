Bareilly (UP), Apr 14 (PTI) A 50-year-old farmer was found in a hut built on a farm in a village here on Monday, police said on Monday.

Villagers who went to the fields this morning discovered the body, they said, adding that some locals suspect that Dhanpal was murdered due to some farm related dispute.

Faridpur Circle Officer Ashutosh Shivam said Dhanpal, a resident of Karatoli village, was sleeping in a hut on a fence in a farm near Karatoli village on Sunday night.

He died sometime during the night, he said.

According to the police, there were no visible injury marks on the body. However, a probe is underway and the body has been sent for post-mortem and the exact cause of death will be known after the report comes.

