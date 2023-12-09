Jaipur, December 9: Fatehpur in Sikar was the coldest place in Rajasthan, recording a minimum temperature of 5.2 degrees Celsius, the Met office said on Saturday.

The minimum temperature in Sikar was recorded at 7.0 degrees Celsius, Churu at 7.3 degrees, Sangaria at 7.9 degrees, Pilani at 8.1 degrees, Jalore at 8.3 degrees and Ganganagar at 9.5 degrees, according to the Met office in Jaipur. Jammu and Kashmir Weather: Srinagar Freezes at Minus 4.6 Degrees Celsius, Records Season’s Coldest Night.

In Chittorgarh, the night temperature was recorded at 10.6 degrees Celsius while that in Jodhpur was at 10.8 degrees.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)