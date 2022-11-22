Jaipur, Nov 22 (PTI) Fatehpur in Sikar continued to be the coldest place in Rajasthan with a minimum of 6 degrees Celsius, the Met said on Tuesday.

Churu recorded minimum of 6.4 degrees, while it was 7.1 degrees in Chittorgarh, 8 degrees in Sikar, 9 degrees in Nagaur and Bhilwara, 9.6 in Sangaria (Hanumangarh), 9.8 in Dabok and 10 degrees in Anta (Baran).

Also Read | Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm, Other UPI Payment Apps Likely To Impose Transaction Limit, Check Date and Other Details.

The night temperature was above 10 degrees Celsius in Jaipur, according to a Met report.

The weather will remain dry and there will be no major changes in the temperatures during the next four days, a forecast said. PTI

Also Read | Delhi Metro Operations To Not Be Available for an Hour on Grey Line Section on November 22; Check Details.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)