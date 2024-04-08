Erode (TN), Apr 8 (PTI) A female elephant, which fell into a deep pit early Monday in a forest area near here, is battling for life, Forest department staff said.

The pachyderm, aged between 20 and 25 years, fell into the pit near a private land in the Kurumbur forest area under the Kadambur Forest Range, they said.

People in the area informed Forest department officials and a team led by Poovarasan, Forest Ranger of Kadambur area under the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve, along with a veterinary doctor rushed to the spot.

They examined the elephant by getting down into the pit and provided first aid and treated the animal.

Forest officials also said the condition of the elephant is deteriorating, despite being provided medical assistance in a bid to save it.

They said the elephant might have fallen into the pit while it was moving around searching for water and food.

According to Forest department personnel, water and food were becoming scarce for animals in several areas in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve due to failure of seasonal rains as a result of which many elephants migrate from one place to another.

