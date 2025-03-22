New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) The Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE) has announced the introduction of new subjects in senior secondary classes in three of its government schools for the academic session 2025-26.

In a circular dated March 19, the DoE stated that the department has approved the addition of new subjects in Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya, Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya and Government Girls' Senior Secondary School.

The subjects being introduced include Informatics Practices, History, Urdu, Physical Education, and Sociology, it stated.

The department has instructed school heads to complete all necessary formalities required by the CBSE for the affiliation of these subjects, it read.

According to Sant Ram, district secretary of Government School Teachers' Association, the implementation of these subjects will begin in April.

"These subjects will provide students with more diverse learning options," he said.

