Thane, Sep 13 (PTI) The city police has registered a case against a 25-year-old man for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 23-year-old woman with whom he was in relationship, police said on Tuesday.

Also Read | Vande Bharat 2: Indian Railways to Introduce Upgraded Avtar of Train 18 on September 30; From Newer Facilities To Technical Changes, Here’s Everything You Need to Know.

The accused, identified as Sitaram alias Swapnil Govind, was in relationship with the woman from Bhiwandi in the Thane district but recently broke away with her and and refused to marry her.

Also Read | Follow These Tips To Get the Perfect Term Plan for Your Needs.

The woman hanged herself from a ceiling fan at her house on Monday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)