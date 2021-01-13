Kolkata, Jan 13 (PTI) A fire broke out at a godown in the citys Manicktala area on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Five fire tenders were pressed into service to put out the blaze that erupted around 12.45 pm on APC Road, they said.

The fire was doused completely within an hour, a Kolkata Police officer said.

There was no report of casualty or injury to anyone due to the mishap, he added.

