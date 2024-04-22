Jaipur, Apr 22 (PTI) A fire broke out in a shopping complex in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district on Monday, police said.

They added that no casualties were reported in the incident, which took place late this morning at City Center Mall at Mandawa turn.

The fire originated in a cafe located on the second floor and subsequently engulfed some portions of the third and fourth floors as well, the police said.

Most of the shops in the mall were closed when the incident occurred.

The police said a short circuit is suspected to be the cause of the fire.

"The fire has been controlled. No one was injured in the incident," they said.

