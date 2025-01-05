Chandigarh, Jan 5 (PTI) A fire broke out at Mini Secretariat building in Sector 17 here on Sunday.

The fire, which fire broke out on the third floor of the building in the afternoon, was immediately brought under control, the Fire department officials said.

Also Read | What Is Nigerian Prince Scam? How To Protect Yourself From Advance-Fee Fraud? All You Need To Know.

Fire tenders reached the spot within no time as Sector 17's Fire Station is located just across the road.

"Sunday being a holiday, there was no one inside the two rooms on the third floor when fire broke out there. The guards on duty in the building complex noticed smoke coming out and raised an alarm," a fire department official said.

Also Read | Bank Holiday on Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2025: Will Banks Remain Open or Closed on January 6, 2025? Check Details.

"Some of our firefighters too noticed the smoke as the Fire Station is just across the road and immediately five fire tenders were rushed," the official said.

"The fire was brought under control within 15-20 minutes. However, some records kept in the two rooms of the third floor were damaged," he said, adding that the reason for the blaze could not be immediately ascertained.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)