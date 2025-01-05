Delhi, January 5: Banks in Chandigarh will remain closed on Monday, January 6, to observe Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti. The occasion marks the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth Sikh Guru, revered as a warrior, philosopher, and poet. This holiday, as per the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) guidelines, is classified as a regional holiday and applies specifically to states where it is traditionally celebrated.

Banks across India follow a holiday calendar set by the RBI, which incorporates national and regional holidays in addition to the second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays. These holidays are governed by the Negotiable Instruments Act, under which banking services like cheque clearance and promissory note transactions are unavailable. However, online banking services and ATM facilities remain operational during these holidays. Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2025 Date and Shubh Muhurat: Know Saptami Tithi, Puja Vidhi and Prakash Parv Significance To Commemorate the Birth Anniversary of the Sikh Guru.

In January 2025, banks are scheduled to be closed for 13 days, including national and regional holidays. As these holidays vary from state to state, customers are advised to confirm with their local branch before planning a visit. For Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti, the closure primarily affects places like Punjab and Chandigarh, where the Sikh community commemorates the Guru’s legacy through prayers, hymns, and community gatherings. Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2025 Images and HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Celebrate Guru Gobind Singh Ji Parkash Purab by Sharing Greetings, Quotes and WhatsApp Status Messages.

Guru Gobind Singh became the tenth Sikh Guru in 1675 at the age of nine, following the martyrdom of his father, Guru Tegh Bahadur, under Mughal rule. The day symbolises courage, selflessness, and spiritual wisdom, values central to Sikh teachings.

