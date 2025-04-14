New Delhi, Apr 14 (PTI) A fire broke out in the boiler of an electricity company in east Delhi's Ghazipur area on Monday morning, prompting authorities to rush five fire tenders, an official from the Delhi Fire Services said.

A call regarding the fire was received at 11.35 am, he said, adding that the firefighting operation lasted for more than an hour.

"A total of five fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the firefighting operations lasted till 12.55 pm. No casualty was reported," he said

Anil, an employee of the company, said, "There were 55 employees present at the time of the fire and all of them are fine. We are working on finding the exact cause of the fire."

