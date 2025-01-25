New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) More than 20 vehicles were gutted in a fire in the New Usmanpur area of northeast Delhi early Saturday, an official said. No one was reported injured.

A report came at 4.10 am telling the fire department that a blaze engulfed 20-25 vehicles parked at a private property, he said.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, January 25 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

"The parked vehicles belonged to the property owner's family members and friends. Firefighters were called to the scene immediately and they managed to bring the flames under control... A police crime team also inspected the site to assess the situation," said the officer.

The cause of the fire remains unknown. A case has been registered at New Usmanpur Police Station and an investigation is ongoing.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for January 25, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)