Chennai, Dec 13 (PTI) Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday met the representatives of micro, small and medium enterprises from Tamil Nadu who were affected by cyclone Michaung last week.

During her brief interaction, Sitharaman assured the delegation that all necessary steps would be taken to ensure speedy disbursal of eligible insurance claims, the government said.

Also Read | UPSC CMS Exam Result 2023: Combined Medical Services Examination Marks of Recommended Candidates Released at upsc.gov.in, Know How To Check.

Cyclone Michaung which crossed the Eastern Coast last week caused havoc in Chennai and neighbouring districts disrupting normal life. Micro, small and medium enterprises have been badly hit due to heavy rainfall.

"A delegation of the Ambattur Industrial Estate Manufacturing Association met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and officials of Department of Financial Services India today in New Delhi regarding the losses suffered by the industry due to the recent cyclone," the Finance Ministry said.

Also Read | RBI Assistant Prelims Exam 2023 Results Likely To Be Declared Soon at opportunities.rbi.org.in, Know How To Check.

Public sector general insurance companies have been instructed to deploy more surveyors immediately, the Ministry said in a social media post.

A special camp for a smoother and processing of claims would also be organised, it said.

"The Union Finance Minister assured the delegation that the Central Government will take all necessary steps to ensure speedy disbursal of eligible insurance claims," it added.

Industry representatives during their recent interaction with the state government officials had informed them that the damage caused by the cyclone was expected to be over Rs 2,000 crore.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)