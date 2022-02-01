New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) The Union Budget's focus on infrastructure will spur demand for steel and create new job opportunities, industry players and experts said on Tuesday.

In her Budget speech in Parliament, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made various infrastructure sector related announcements including expanding the network of highways by 25,000 km in 2022-23, and mobilizing Rs 20,000 crore through innovative ways of financing to complement the public resources.

"Steel sector will definitely benefit from the spending in infrastructure sector. We take the budget as a remarkable one because there will be a growth in the infra sector leading to demand for steel which means we can sell more steel," V R Sharma, Managing Director of Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) said.

Dilip Oommen, CEO of ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel (AMNS) India termed the budget as a "visionary" Budget that "lays a blueprint for ‘Amrit Kaal', supported by PM Gati Shakti Mission with multi-modal approach to boost transport and logistics."

A significant increase of 35.4 per cent in capital expenditure to Rs 7.50 lakh crore will also have a multiplier effect and provide impetus to drive growth, thus helping in steel demand creation, Oommen, who is also the President of industry body Indian Steel Association (ISA) said.

Anil Chaudhary, Chairman, Minerals and Metals Committee, PHDCCI said the Budget is a long-term growth facilitator for the economy in general, and the steel industry in particular.

Increasing the outlay for capital expenditure and laying emphasis on infrastructure creation under PM Gati Shakti would boost demand for steel products. On the supply side, extension of duty exemption on steel scrap would support MSMEs during these turbulent times. An all-rounded blueprint for transformation in the years to come.

SAIL Chairman Soma Mondal said the budget envisages higher public investment and capital spending by the government. There is a direct focus on intensifying the infrastructure developmental activities through the PM Gati Shakti Programme with seven engines of growth, focus on highways network, PM Awas Yojna in rural and urban areas, Har Ghar Nal Se Jal scheme, etc.

"The additional focus on the MSME sector will also trigger enhanced economic activities. These efforts are sure to have a positive impact on the overall economy and it augurs well for the steel sector," she said.

Kamdhenu Group CMD Satish Kumar Agarwal said the Budget "purely" focuses on infrastructure development. The development of roads, railways, ports, airports, mass transport, waterways and logistics infrastructure and PM AWAS Yojana will lead to demand creation for steel.

Vivek Bhatia, MD and CEO, Thyssenkrupp Industries India said the creation of more efficient freight corridors through an additional 25,000 km of roadways, and the launch of a Unified Logistics Interface platform will not only be a major boost for the economy but iron out the gaps in both supply and demand.

The renewed thrust on Make in India is expected to generate 6 million jobs, which is important in restructuring the economy with a digital push going forward. The additional allocation to the PLI scheme will certainly bring in more investments into the economy, he said.

Priyesh Ruparelia, Vice President and Co-Group Head - Corporate Ratings, ICRA Limited said the extension of customs duty waiver on ferrous scrap in the Budget is a welcome development for secondary steel manufacturers. However, withdrawal of antidumping duty (ADD) and counterveiling duty (CVD) protection on certain stainless steel and coated steel products remain "the only negatives".

Rohit Sadaka, Director, India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) said the risk of cheap steel imports is still contained despite the continued revocation of ADD since the price levels in both the international and domestic market being well above the ADD level since second half of 2020.

Further, with China disincentivizing exports through the revocation of export duties and the possibility of a levy of export duty, the import risk is further contained. Secondary steel players who are largely in the MSME category and manufacture via Electric Arc Furnace route will benefit from cost competitiveness from the extension of custom duty exemption on steel scrap, he said.

R. K Singhal of Steel Research & Technology Mission of India (SRTMI), the budget will not only increase the demand for steel in the country but also create additional job opportunities across the sectors.

The PLI Scheme for speciality steel and other sectors will attract huge investments in the country.

