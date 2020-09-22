Thiruvananthapuram, Sept 22 (PTI): Fokuz, a video- conferencing platform developed by Kochi-based Skyislimit Technologies, has secured $2 million foreign investment amid the economic crisis unleashed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

A US-based health care and manufacturing company will infuse $2 million in Fokuz video conferencing app as angel investment, according to a statement issued by Skyislimit.

"This is a big achievement for the Kerala start up company to secure foreign investment in the current scenario", said Manodh Mohan, Founder and CEO of Skyislimit Technologies Private limited.

"Malayali entrepreneurs are far ahead in developing innovative concepts and solutions.

But the roadblocks before them come when they are about to secure next stage investment.

In such a backdrop this investment is a fillip to Fokuz to achieve great heights", he said.

The new investment will be utilised to strengthen areas such as Research and Development (R&D), Support and Business Development, thus creating more job opportunities, Mohan said.

Fokuz is an innovative yet customised and flexible video conferencing app which helps businesses in enabling the remote working model in a hassle-free manner.

As the COVID-19 pandemic pushed companies into a remote working model by the end of March, the demand for this kind of a video-conferencing platform has been on the rise.

Responding to the need, Fokuz app was developed within a short span of five months.

As an Indian-origin video-conferencing app, Fokuz assures more privacy and a secure experience for users, Mohan said.

The team has turned the Covid crisis into an opportunity, he said, adding the app was available across Android and iOS devices, as well as Windows and macOS computers. PTI

