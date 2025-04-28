Lucknow, Apr 27 (PTI) Police have booked folk singer Neha Singh Rathore under a case for sedition over alleged objectionable posts on social media, officials said Sunday.

According to the complaint filed by Abhay Pratap Singh, he alleged that Rathore's posts on X made repeated efforts to provoke one community against another and could adversely affect the national integrity.

In this complaint, he said, "On April 22, Pakistan-supported terrorists killed Hindu terrorists by asking them their religion. In the attack, 26 tourists died a painful death. Owing to this act of the terrorists, there was a feeling of anger towards Pakistan in the entire India."

He said that the all people of the nation, in one voice, demanded the harshest possible revenge against the cowardly attack. "In this condition, singer and poetess Neha Singh Rathore using her Twitter handle Neha Singh Rathore @nehafolksinger posted some objectionable posts, which could adversely affect the national integrity, made repeated efforts to provoke one community towards another on the basis of religion."

Based on the complaint, a case was registered under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including 196(1)(a) (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and 196(1)(b) (commits any act which is prejudicial to the maintenance of harmony between different religious, racial, language or regional groups or castes or communities, and which disturbs or is likely to disturb the public tranquillity).

