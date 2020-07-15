Mumbai, Jul 15 (PTI) Ford India on Wednesday introduced the automatic variant of its sub-compact SUV EcoSport at a special price of Rs 10.66 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The new Ford EcoSport Titanium AT is equipped with features such as touchscreen infotainment system with embedded navigation, dual airbags, traction control system, among others.

The existing variant of EcoSport Titanium+ AT is priced at Rs 10.56 lakh.

The new variant will be the only automatic compact SUV in its price range to offer its mobility and connectivity solution FordPass, a one-stop smartphone app at no additional cost, the company said in a release.

The new trim offers a six-speed, torque converter automatic gearbox that is paired to BS-VI compliant 1.5-litre petrol engine, it said.

The new model will deliver 122 PS of power and 149 Nm of peak torque.

“With the new Titanium trim in the 2020 EcoSport line-up, we wish more consumers to enjoy the convenience of an automatic without compromising on the fun-of-driving. The outstanding value on offer will ensure that consumers no longer settle for underwhelming automatic technologies available in the market,” Vinay Raina, Executive Director - Marketing, Sales, and Service, Ford India, said.

With a factory-fitted cloud-connected device, owners of the new Titanium trim will be able to perform several vehicle operations -- like starting, stopping, locking or unlocking remotely, via the FordPass app, the car maker said in the release.

Prioritising the health and convenience of consumers during the upcoming festive season, the company is accepting bookings for new vehicles through an online portal.

