Shimla, April 5 (PTI) Around 450 rest houses of the forest department can be utilised to promote eco-tourism in Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Saturday.

Virtually laying foundation stone for the forest rest house to be constructed at Sara Gadakufar in Shimla district's Theog at a cost of Rs 1.60 crore, Sukhu said the region has immense potential for eco-tourism. He said a large number of tourists visit Sara Gadakufar annually to experience its pristine natural beauty, a statement issued here said.

The chief minister said that despite its vast tourism potential, there were no rest houses available within a 25-kilometre radius in the region. There were several prominent temples here, but no adequate accommodation for pilgrims and visitors. Once completed, the forest rest house will increase tourism, he said.

Sukhu said the forest department has around 450 rest houses across the state currently and these facilities can be utilised to promote eco-tourism in the state.

He also said that several eco-tourism sites are being identified by the government and an allotment process is currently underway. As of now, seven eco-tourism sites have been allocated and the allotment process for an additional 78 sites will commence shortly.

Sukhu also said that in the last two years, afforestation activities have been carried out on over 600 hectares of barren hills and slopes with active involvement of local communities.

The government has set a target to undertake plantation activities on 5,000 hectares of forest land in the financial year 2025-?26. Of this, approximately 60 per cent of saplings will be of fruit-bearing and other economically beneficial species, the chief minister said.

This would not only enhance biodiversity but also help contain wildlife within forested areas and reduce human-animal conflict, he added.

Theog MLA Kuldeep Singh Rathore said introduction of the Universal Carton System has played a crucial role in curbing the exploitation of apple growers. He also informed that Rs 3.50 crore has been approved for the construction of an ice-skating rink in Narkanda.

