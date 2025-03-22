Chandigarh, Mar 22 (PTI) Four people including two children and a woman were killed while another was injured in an explosion at a house in Haryana's Jhajjar district on Saturday evening, with police suspecting that the blast occurred in an air conditioner compressor.

The cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained, police said, adding that a forensic team has been called to collecting samples from the spot, police said.

However, it is suspected that the explosion occurred in the air conditioner compressor, they added.

A police officer said the explosion occurred around 6.30 pm in in Bahadurgarh, following which the house caught fire.

He said fire tenders put out the flames and four dead bodies were recovered from the spot.

Two children, aged around 10 years, a woman and a man died in the incident, police said.

Haripal Singh, who was injured in the incident, was taken to Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Rohtak, they added.

They further said that the air conditioner was found to be damaged condition. Further investigation in the matter is underway.

