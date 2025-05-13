Sivapuram (Andhra Pradesh), May 13 (PTI) Four people died in a collision involving two vehicles in Palnadu district on Tuesday, police said.

Narasaraopeta sub-divisional police officer K Nageshwar Rao said the accident occurred in the morning when an empty vehicle, which was on its way to pick up papayas, collided with a truck laden with coconuts.

Also Read | PF Balance Check: EPFO Website Not Working? Know Your PF Balance With Just a Missed Call or SMS, Here's How.

The truck was travelling from Rajahmundry to Ballari in Karnataka.

"Two people died on the spot, and two others succumbed to their injuries in the hospital. The bodies have been handed over to their families," Rao told PTI.

Also Read | What Is Operation Keller? All You Need To Know About New Offensive As Indian Army Kills 3 'Hardcore' LeT Terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian District.

According to the police, the road was empty when the accident occurred.

A case has been registered under Section 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)